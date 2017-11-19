WWE Survivor Series 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Survivor Series 2017 airs this Sunday, November 19, live on WWE Network. The “brand vs. brand” event is headlined by the Universal Champion taking on the WWE Champion, two Raw vs. Smackdown traditional Survivor Series matches, and The Shield taking on The New Day. We’ll be here all night with our reactions to the show, live updates and results.

Here’s the complete Survivor Series card as we know it.

WWE Survivor Series 2017 Card:

1. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles 2. Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) vs. Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode) 3. The Shield vs. The New Day 4. Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos 5. Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Asuka) vs. Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tamina, Carmella, and ???) 6. Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin 7. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair 8. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

We’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Survivor Series column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, and enjoy wearing one color of t-shirt for the rest of your life.