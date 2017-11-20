WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2017 results. The show was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles in a battle of World Champions, as well as two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches pitting Raw vs. Smackdown in a “battle of brand supremacy.”

Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2017 column.

WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results:

– Elias defeated Matt Hardy. Elias pinned Hardy after Drift Away.

– Cruiserweight Championship Match: Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto. Amore retained the Cruiserweight Championship after hitting JawdonZo on Kalisto.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Breezango. Owens pinned Fandango after a pop-up powerbomb.

1. The Shield defeated The New Day. Dean Ambrose pinned Kofi Kingston after a triple-team Shield Bomb from the second rope.

2. Team Raw (Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Asuka) defeated Team Smackdown (Naomi, Tamina, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya). Bayley eliminated Carmella early with a roll-up. Tamina then eliminated Bayley with a splash to make it 4-on-4. Nia Jax was eliminated via count-out after taking a cross-body from Tamina on the outside. Naomi eliminated Alicia Fox by countering a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker into a roll-up, then immediately tapped out to a Banks Statement from Sasha Banks. Asuka eliminated Carmella with a kick to the face, making things 2-on-2. Natalya submitted Banks with a Sharpshooter. Asuka then eliminated Tamina with a cross-armbreaker and tapped out Natalya to the Asuka Lock to win the match.

3. United States Champion Baron Corbin defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Corbin countered a running dropkick into the End of Days to win.