John Cena made his big return to WWE on Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live, and finally embraced the (now-outdated) fan knocks against him by loudly proclaiming that he gets whatever he wants. This is the latest step in the evolution of latter-day Cena, as his increasing commitments in Hollywood have led to him getting tarred with the same “part-timer” brush that he once used to fuel his Twice In A Lifetime feud with The Rock.
Now that the shoe is on the other foot (and some time has passed), Cena sees the error of his ways in making “part-timer” a dirty word to wrestling fans. On Talking Smack, he was asked by JBL and Renee Young how he now feels about considering The Rock to be less committed to WWE due to his commitments as an actor.
“I consider what I said back then the stupidest stuff ever. I was looking at it through very blinded eyes, and I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE. And I figured that hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE, and it worked. But I’ve apologized to him in person. I’m on the web for the world to see: I was wrong. He was right. He’s now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He has transcended this business. And I think any time a Superstar can give what he’s given to the WWE, and then transcend the WWE, that’s good for all of us.”
Renee Young, of course, then immediately congratulated Cena for his “SNL” hosting gig, subtly driving Cena’s point home. Now that he’s been to the top of the mountain (or at least has visited base camp), he finally gets that there’s no shame in being a part timer, especially when you can point people back to WWE for more of that good stuff if they like what you’re bringing to the table.
Or, you know, this is all just fodder for Cena’s awesome new “hypocrite” subtle heel turn. WHY WON’T YOU LET US LOVE YOU BY HATING YOU, JOHN?
So, for one, I’m not a John Cena fan. Never have been, even in the Thuganomics days. However, I thought his points against Rock were valid. Rock basically pretended he was above WWE and distanced himself from professional wrestling as much as possible for years, like he was ashamed of it. That’s what irked Cena and so many other people for a while. I like the Rock, but I remember feeling like he turned his back on the business. It’s simply not the same with Cena.
Cena’s point is telling though. It worked. Rock was gone for so long and now, he’s come back into the fold pops in every once in a while and is actually called The Rock pretty much interchangeably in the normal media.
Honestly it feels like the son in the family who went off and made it huge in the world, but then didn’t even come home for the holidays, and everyone at home loved him and missed him, and he sent money to help Mom and Dad, but he couldn’t spare time to actually show up. So then his little brother showed up at his big time job, pissed in his cereal made a big deal, and then the prodigal son returned. But when he got home he remembered how well he fit in, how much everyone loved him, and how much he loved everyone. The big brother and the little brother fought, then hashed it out, made peace, and now big brother has promised and kept the promise to visit more often. And now it’s little brother’s turn to head out into the world and he remembers the lessons, and is thinking maybe he was too hard on big brother.
It’s all very Hallmark honestly.
But Dwayne had not even associated himself with WWE for a long time. He treated it like it was a part of his past and not a part of his legacy that he took pride in and wanted to nurture. And I get that he wanted to be taken seriously in Hollywood, but now, I think he’s struck a better balance. While Rock said he was a trailblazer in Hollywood FOR wrestlers (and he was), he wasn’t really mentioning wrestling. So Cena calling him on it back then was valid.
I think that it was something we had to go through and now, they’re both at a good place and on the right track.
Cause I’m glad Cena did it, we got Rocky back.
Also worth noting he mentioned his shoulder injury as to why he lost to AJ. Never heard excuses from him like that.
I thought we’d be hearing the apology to part-timers from CM Punk first.
Just get in the ring with Taker at WM already and let the guy get his due ending while putting you over with your evident Cena heel turn.
So this is in relation to a worked program right?. I think y’all worked yourself into a shoot.
Hes just saying that because hes trying to get into hollywood too now. HYPOCRITE!