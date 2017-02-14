WWE Network

There aren’t many things that survive the test of time, particularly in the wrestling business. But one thing that we can probably always count on is the love between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, two of the most powerful overlords (both onscreen and off) of the only billion-dollar company in fake fighting.

Regardless of your personal (or professional?) feelings about Triple H and Stephanie as either characters or actual meat-persons, like any couple, they’ve gone through their share of ups and downs. And like any human who has been capable of dressing themselves since 1998, they’ve both gone through some interesting personal style journeys. I mean, I used to have a goatee and wear a die on a ball-chain necklace. The early 2000s were f*cked up, man.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and in celebration of the joy of questionable hairstyle choices, an intrepid Redditor has taken it upon themselves to chronicle the entire evolution (which remains a mystery) of WWE’s one true power couple, from ruffled shirt and attempted crucifixion, all the way to bad parent dancing with The New Day and WRESTLEMANIA STEPHANIE, QUEEN OF THE BONE SOLDIERS.