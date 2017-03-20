Triple H Made More Money Than Vince McMahon Last Year

YouTube

Vince McMahon‘s son-in-law and presumed successor to the WWE throne is, of course, Triple H, who has been getting his reps in running a company by being the paterfamilias of NXT since moving up into his executive role. His official title is Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, and now we know he’s being paid accordingly.

In WWE’s filing with the SEC of executive incomes on Saturday, five of the company’s “named executive officers” had their compensations publicly disclosed. The most interesting thing about all of this, of course, is that Triple H — who wrestled a total of four times in 2016 — made more than Vince McMahon. (Of course, Vince McMahon is literally a billionaire, and I don’t think he’s watching his yearly W2s all that closely these days.)

Their incomes for 2016 break down as follows.

Vince McMahon

Salary: $1,313,462

Stock Awards: $0

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,739,063

All other compensation: $19,075

Total: $3,071,600

Triple H

Salary: $601,933

Stock awards: $499,992

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $419,531

All other compensation: $2,471,961

Total: $3,993,417

That $2.471 million in “all other compensation” for Triple H is likely his pay as a performer an on-air personality, but no one can argue he didn’t earn his total pay, as he spent the year overseeing NXT, the Cruiserweight Classic, and planning for the U.K. Championship Tournament, in addition to working closely on Raw and Smackdown creative teams and working with recruits at the Performance Center all the time. Plus being the face of NXT at press conferences, in interviews, and wherever else he’s needed. He’s probably getting lessons in not sleeping from Vince himself.

Longtime WWE director an executive producer Kevin Dunn, meanwhile, pulled in over $4.6 million in 2016, largely because he sells stock fairly regularly when it’s up. $3.106 million of Dunn’s income was listed under the “stock awards” heading of income.

(h/t Bleacher Report)