We’re just a week away from the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion Tournament, and the surprise developments have already begun with yesterday’s announcement that Mark Andrews would be joining the fray. We may not know what’s going to happen to the title or these wrestlers when the tournament is over, but now we know who for sure, for realsies is going to be fighting for the belt … mostly.
On Friday, WWE encouraged fans to “meet” the 16 official competitors for the tournament, although there are only 15 profiles currently listed on WWE.com’s UK Champion Tournament section.
Interestingly, the addition of Andrews wasn’t the only tweak. The final lineup of participants in the tournament (as of right now) is as follows:
- Trent Seven
- Danny Burch
- H.C. Dyer
- Pete Dunne
- Wolfgang
- Jordan Devlin
- Sam Gradwell
- Tyler Bate
- James Drake
- Tyson T-Bone
- Joseph Conners
- Dan Moloney
- Roy Johnson
- Mark Andrews
- Saxon Huxley
If you’ll recall, there were originally 18 names announced at the initial press conference at the tournament, which included two alternates. Andrews was not one of the initial names, and neither was Danny Burch, who has been enhancement talent in NXT off and on for some time now. Wrestlers originally announced for the tournament who don’t appear in the UK tournament section of the website are Tucker, Jack Starz, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan, and Tiger Ali.
It’s extremely likely that the men who aren’t listed are still going to be available as alternates, and of course there is still that sixteenth spot to fill. Perhaps there will be one last blockbuster name to come at the last instant? Zack Sabre Jr., perhaps? Or maybe even the one and only Jack Gallagher? Well, a boy can dream, anyway.
Tucker was on the list, you listed 15 names
In fact, the WWE lists Tucker twice lol
Was going to say that myself. Though my comment was going to be out of pure bias!
Throw the belt on Gentleman Jack Gallagher and let him run wild. Please.