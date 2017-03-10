WWE’s U.K. Division Is Getting Another Two-Day Event In England

WWE Network

January’s WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament was a success, no matter how you slice it. It was fun, self-contained, featured solid wrestling, and created two amazing, fully-fleshed-out characters in eventual champion Tyler Bate and eventual jerkface Pete Dunne. Since the tournament wrapped, however, there hasn’t been much for the competitors to do except pop up on NXT a little.

On Friday,WWE announced that in the midst of an upcoming company tour of the United Kingdom in May, the U.K. Championship division will once again hold a special two-day event. We have no idea whether it’s going to be taped, or ever air on WWE Network, or what. But it is something for all those signed U.K. lads to do, and that’s fine by me.

WWE comes to Norwich, England for the first time ever with WWE Presents: UK Championship Live from Epic Studios on Saturday, 6 May at 7 p.m., and Sunday, 7 May at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. GMT at livenation.co.uk. Fans will see inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, plus Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Wolfgang, Tyson T-Bone, Sam Gradwell, James Drake, Joseph Conners, Dan Moloney and Saxon Huxley. Also appearing will be Superstars from WWE’s Cruiserweight division seen on 205 Live on WWE Network, including Rich Swann, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese. “It’s exciting to come to Norwich for the very first time,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “The passion of our fans in the UK makes every show an incredible, unforgettable experience.”

WWE has never been to Norwich before! That’s exciting, if nothing else. Especially if you live in Norwich, I imagine! And I’m sure everyone in Norwich is very excited about getting to see Tony Nese. Or the U.K. wrestlers they already know they love, or whatever.