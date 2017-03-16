WWE Already Has A Tentative Plan For The Main Event Of WrestleMania 34

We’re still over two weeks away from WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, but WWE is reportedly already making plans for NEXT year’s main event in New Orleans. I guess there are potential spoilers here, but you already clicked through, so this is all on you now. Way to go, nerd.
Okay, anyway, according to Dave Meltzer over at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wants to end WrestleMania 34 with a main event they already tried once before: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar … this time, for the Universal Championship. If you don’t remember their match at WrestleMania 31, it RULED, and that was before Seth Rollins ran in to make everyone’s dreams come true.
While Lesnar is expected to leave this year’s WrestleMania with the Universal title, he’s not expected to hold it for an entire year, although he is expected to work more dates and have more appearances than he did in 2016 as he enters the final year of his three-year deal with the company.
WWE is reportedly hoping for Reigns to replace John Cena as the face of the entire company by the time he wins next year’s WrestleMania main event, although it’s not clear how they’ll get people to stop booing him in that time. After all, it’s already been over two years with them trying to make “fetch” happen and brother, the Big Dog ain’t fetchin’. The best and simplest answer is to turn him heel for a little while, which will probably make every fan instantly love him, but they’ve been reluctant to do that thus far.
So Lesnar vs. Reigns II is the plan, although of course everything seems to always change every year. Who’s pumped? Sound off with your finest OOOOOOOH AAAAAAAAAHHHH in the comments.
I’m guessing for a match to “RULE” there must be 48 seconds in between moves and a run in from someone else to join the match?
Nonsense. They don’t know what they’re doing next week let alone one year from now
I mean the actual match itself was a pretty good one, better than a lot of Mania main events, but the build was almost impossibly bad. Remember that stupid tug of war with the belt at the go-home show? I’ve seen some dumb booking in my life, but that one sticks with me years later. If they’re still insisting on Roman as a babyface a year from now, it’s not going to be a terrible build, again.
Honestly, the best time for Roman to be a top babyface would’ve been him winning at Wrestlemania 30 instead of Daniel Bryan. Remember, this is when he was still in the Shield, who were white hot, and he was the HANDSOME PRINCE. At that Royal Rumble when we were pissed that it looked like Batista was being forced on us but Roman was clearing house, he was getting huge cheers because the thinking was “fuck it, if D-Bry isn’t gonna win the Rumble, at least Roman can stop Batista.” If short-sighted ass Vince had let Roman surprisingly win over Batista and went on to WM30 to win the belt, he’s probably insanely over with everyone right now (or at least would have been after the Rumble).
I’m not saying it’s what *I* as a fan would have preferred (WM 30 was a insanely satisfying ending to the Daniel Bryan storyline), but for what WWE wants their endgame to be, that was their best shot and it’s tough to put that genie back in the bottle.
I keep saying the same thing. If Roman wins that Rumble his whole life, and that of WWE fans everywhere, is different right now.
Does it ever occur to them to have a Wrestlemania main event between wrestlers people actually like?
so Oldberg vs Hulk Oldgen isn’t happening?
I’m in.
Actually I’m up for whatever as long as BaronCorbinFan66 is always there!