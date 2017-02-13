A Tribe Called Quest’s Ferocious Grammys Performance Unflinchingly Calls Out Donald Trump

#Grammys 2017
02.12.17 5 mins ago

A Tribe Called Quest finally got its moment in the Grammy spotlight and the group made the most of it.

The four-time Grammy nominees A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak, who was up for two awards of his own, came together to electrify the Grammys with their collaborative performance for “Movin’ Backwards.” Joined by fellow We Got It from Here collaborators Busta Rhymes and Consequence, Tribe and .Paak performed a medley of “Movin’ Backwards” and “We the People” from ATCQ’s new album plus a nice throwback selection in “Award Tour.”

Not only did they nail their songs, the group maximized the moment by sending a message to the nation’s leaders. As they shifted into “We the People,” Rhymes gave a special shoutout to “President Agent Orange” that was lost on absolutely no one.

