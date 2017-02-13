This Twitter Thread Reveals Just How Often Black Artists Go Unacknowledged By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are music’s most distinguished recognition and winning Album of the Year is a dream all artists hope to attain at some point in their career. But for black artists, that dream will always remain just that: A dream and never a reality. Making a statement like that may seem a bit harsh, until empirical data unflinchingly reveals the the numbers and names over the years that break down just how unlikely it is for a black artist to win the most coveted award.

Houston-based singer and outspoken social media user Jack Freeman took the liberty of doing a little digging into the history of the Grammys selecting black artists for Album of the Year and shared his finds on Twitter in a very lengthy but highly informative thread.

What he ended up finding was Beyonce isn’t the only celebrated black artist to never win AOTY. She’s just the latest in a very long line of some of the world’s greatest entertainers of color who haven’t won the award. As Freeman points out in his initial tweet, only 12 black artists have won Album of the Year in the nearly 60 years worth of ceremonies. Yes, a whole twelve out of the scores of past and modern day greats and, actually, the total is actually 11 since Stevie Wonder counts for three of those wins.

