The Grammy Awards are music’s most distinguished recognition and winning Album of the Year is a dream all artists hope to attain at some point in their career. But for black artists, that dream will always remain just that: A dream and never a reality. Making a statement like that may seem a bit harsh, until empirical data unflinchingly reveals the the numbers and names over the years that break down just how unlikely it is for a black artist to win the most coveted award.
Houston-based singer and outspoken social media user Jack Freeman took the liberty of doing a little digging into the history of the Grammys selecting black artists for Album of the Year and shared his finds on Twitter in a very lengthy but highly informative thread.
What he ended up finding was Beyonce isn’t the only celebrated black artist to never win AOTY. She’s just the latest in a very long line of some of the world’s greatest entertainers of color who haven’t won the award. As Freeman points out in his initial tweet, only 12 black artists have won Album of the Year in the nearly 60 years worth of ceremonies. Yes, a whole twelve out of the scores of past and modern day greats and, actually, the total is actually 11 since Stevie Wonder counts for three of those wins.
I dunno, I think it’s more that the Grammys just suck overall than are racist. Dude mentions Michael Jackson not winning anything for “Bad”, but “Thriller” won AOTY and the year after that Lionel Richie won. Know who else never won any Grammys? The Who, Led Zeppelin, Queen. Other than a video, Bowie never won anything until this year and that was probably mainly due to his death.
That’s a great addition to show how the Academy is overwhelmingly out-of-touch. I can’t believe bowie hasn’t won for album before this year.
Don’t just tell me who never won. Tell me who they lost to. Beyoncé didn’t lose to Jethro Tull or Steely Dan, she lost to fucking Adele. Both albums were excellent, so either was a deserving choice. So while Nad has never won, who beat him those 11 times? Who beat Snoop those 16 times?
And Jay-Z has never won AOTY, but has any piece of work he’s done deserved it? Has he ever put out the undisputed best album of any year he has released music?
Again, I get the frustration, but it’s not enough to just say “[Person X] has never won” you also have to show who beat them to give full context to everything.
As a black person I say “why the hell do we care?” or even better “why the hell are we still watching the Grammys?”