Bruno Mars added a touch of harmony and class with his magnificent performance of “That’s What I Like” during Sunday night’s big Grammy performance. The 24K singer pulled off a charming performance, assisted by his backup singers and a lot of help from the women in audience who were singing along and swaying in their seats to the song’s infectious grooves. The whole thing was enough to prove that Mars designation as one of this generation’s best live performers is well earned. His love for all things retro always comes through, but Mars manages to update it for today with his untouchable flair.

It’s not the only time Mars fans will be treated to a performance from Mars on Sunday night. Before the ceremony kicked off, word leaked he had been tapped to take part in the the Grammys Prince tribute with help from The Time.

Mars, an already four-time award winner, was nominated in this year’s Album of the Year category for his work on Adele’s 25. Mars is coming off a strong 2016 campaign that saw the release of his third studio album, 24K Magic, a project that made Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums list. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in its first week.