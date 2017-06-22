The Fader/Samantha Casolari

There’s no strict definition of “making it” in the world of entertainment, but getting your own cover seems like a pretty good start; if so, Love &Hip Hop star Cardi B is well on her way. She is the first cover star for the Fader’s forthcoming Summer Music Issue, on the heels of her appearance alongside Remy Ma, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Lady of Rage at New York’s 2017 Summer Jam, and recent nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the upcoming BET Awards. The feature is also the first official confirmation of her signing with Atlantic Records — which is only step one on the road to becoming a star.