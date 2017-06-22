There’s no strict definition of “making it” in the world of entertainment, but getting your own cover seems like a pretty good start; if so, Love &Hip Hop star Cardi B is well on her way. She is the first cover star for the Fader’s forthcoming Summer Music Issue, on the heels of her appearance alongside Remy Ma, Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Lady of Rage at New York’s 2017 Summer Jam, and recent nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the upcoming BET Awards. The feature is also the first official confirmation of her signing with Atlantic Records — which is only step one on the road to becoming a star.
Cardi B Confirms She Signed To Atlantic Records In Her Ravishing ‘Fader’ Cover
Aaron Williams 06.22.17 2 hours ago
Soundtrack Of Summer 2017
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?
Caitlin White 06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty
Brandon Caldwell 06.15.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp
Alex Galbraith 06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With