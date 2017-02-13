Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not even the cues to cut it short could stop Chance The Rapper from basking in the moment when he won for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

“Glory be to God,” Chance said. “I claim this victory in the name of the Lord.” The Coloring Book MC then went on to give out the customary thank you’s to his parents, his Chicago hometown and also made sure to give a mention to his manager Pat and The Social Experiment’s Peter Cottontail, who both beamed with pride as they stood behind him.

“I know a lot of time I talk about my independence,” Chance said just as the music began playing. “Oh I’m gon’ talk, ya’ll can play the music if you want.”

After taking a momentary pause, he continued, “I want to thank God for my team. I know people think independence means you do it yourself, but independence means freedom. I do it with these folks right here. Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord, let’s go!”