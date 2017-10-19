Instagram

Not only is Chance The Rapper one of the best and most impactful artists of his generation, he’s also a pretty great Dad too. Recently, Chano made history by taking home not just one, not just two, but three prizes home at this year’s Grammy ceremony, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for “No Problems,” and Best Rap Album for his most recent full-length release Coloring Book.

What many people don’t know about the Grammys however is that the awards you receive onstage the night of the ceremony aren’t your actual awards. They’re merely placeholders for television purposes until they can send you the real ones in the mail. Today, after a few months of waiting, Chance finally got his prizes in the mail, and posted up a pair of videos of himself unpacking them along with some help from his daughter Kinsley.

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

As Chance takes each statue out of its padded, cardboard box, Kinsley is charged with counting each one out and setting it to the side. In the second video, Chance pulls out the third prize for Best Rap Album, and gives it to her to hold, then covers his face to hide the tears.

Part 3 of 2 pic.twitter.com/QLj7pWupAq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

The whole thing is unbelievably adorable, and certainly a moment that Chance will hold onto for the rest of his life.