Getty Image / Uproxx

When Chance The Rapper visited Madison Square Garden to take in the Knicks/Cavs game, apparently the Jumbotron operator thought it was very important to highlight what Chance does for a living during his obligatory big-screen closeup, despite the fact that his job title is right there in his stage name. Of course, everyone was very amused by this, kicking off a lighthearted round of teasingly retitling the well-known Chicago MC.

i like that it says rapper underneath chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/1rL0GkVgxr — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 14, 2017

However, why should anyone just assume that Chance is a rapper just because his name is Chance The Rapper? That seems like a sort of lazy assumption to make, so of course, the MSG Jumbotron operator would have to make extra sure to clarify just what this man’s job title is. After all, there are many things Chance could be great at doing. Below we’ve listed ten alternative careers based on everything we’ve seen from the multifaceted lyricist, actor, activist and corporate pitchman over the last few years of his stunning ascent to superstardom.

Plumber

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let’s keep it real: If you didn’t know Chance’s name and you saw him wearing those overalls just walking down the street, wouldn’t it be natural to assume that he’d be some kind of blue-collar worker? Now, Chance is no scrawny tumbleweed, but at the same time, he doesn’t really have the burly physique of say, a construction worker, so a plumber would be a natural second choice.

In fact, fans have noted the similarity between Chance’s favored sartorial item and the star of Nintendo’s wide-ranging video game series starring a certain Italian plumber. His 2016 MTV Video Music Awards outfit drew a number of comparisons to Super Mario, some even going so far as to call him a long-lost Mario Brother. In any case, Chance seems like an upstanding guy, so he could probably be trusted to unclog a pipe or two — or save a distressed princess.