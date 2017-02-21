The Evolution Of Frank Ocean

Chrissy Teigen Trolling John Legend With The Arthur Meme Is The Best Thing On Twitter Today

#Chrissy Teigen
image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.21.17

Getty Image

Simply put, Chrissy Teigen gets it. She knows how to enjoy herself and be a normal human being despite being uber-famous and married to an uber-famous man. Most of the time the window into Chrissy’s normalcy is Twitter and Instagram, a couple social media platforms she’s simply mastered. Whether she’s feuding with Floyd Mayweather over a tiger, or enjoying the Drake and Meek Mill beef she’s always authentic and hilarious.

Basically by osmosis, her husband John Legend has joined the fray, and while he’s had his own moments of social media hilarity he’s still no match for his better half. Take for instance the idea floating around that John looks like Arthur, the titular character from the PBS cartoon. This has been around for a while because, well, he kind of does bear an uncanny resemblance to the animated aardvark.

So, with a couple so active on Twitter it’s only natural that, much like that John Legend Baby, the word would eventually get back to John and Chrissy. John has yet to respond, because what can he really say, but Chrissy took the opportunity to shoot a little dig at her husband in the best way possible: With an Arthur meme.

Arthur memes are some of the greatest gold the internet has to offer, and the balled up fist one might be the best ever. It’s just more social media mastery from the super model mom and social media maven.

TOPICS#Chrissy Teigen
TAGSARTHURChrissy TeigenJOHN LEGEND
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP