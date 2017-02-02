Drake And Chris Brown Are Still Going At It… Five Years Later

A Timeline Of Chris Brown's Latest Arrest

02.02.17

We’re now in the year of our Lord 2017, and Drake and Chris Brown are still going at it. Maybe they’re the ones who need to be kicking each other’s asses in the ring instead of Breezy and Baby Draco.

Drizzy was over in London the other night for his Boy Meets World tour and name-dropped Chris Brown in a little mini-rant to his production crew. “I think you a little tense tonight. You acting like this sh*t is like some Omarion, Chris Brown sultry sh*t,” Drake reprimanded. “This not that kinda show. I’m a turnt up n*gga!” Apparently, Drake was upset that his crew was slowing things down with too many R&B slow jams when he wanted his set to be on 100.

Still, just his name being mentioned was enough to garner a response from Chris Brown. The controversial krumper went on social media and clapped back at Drake for the “slick” disses, telling his five-year-long foe that he needs to put away his “superhero” costume.

