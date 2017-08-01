Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did you know Drake has his own brand of whiskey called Virginia Black? If not, you’d be forgiven; he launched the brand along with the founder of DeLeón Tequila, Brent Hocking, in June 2016 with little fanfare. But, it would appear that he’s ready to introduce his bourbon brand to the masses, and who else to do it with than The Realest Dude Ever — BKA Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham?

Let’s be honest; Drake knows he’s kind of cheesy. However, he’s also always leaned into it. If the internet wants to make him the butt of jokes, he’s determined to always be the last one laughing.

Well, this time around he gets Papa Graham in on the funnies. Riffing on Dos Equis’ “The Most Interesting Man In The World” commercials, Drake introduces his father as The Realest Dude Ever, and instead of making outlandish claims like the ads they draw inspiration from, the elder Graham makes plain spoken statements that are hilarious in their mundanity. This whiskey is for the regular dude who does regular things, not the well-traveled adventurer who’s seen it all and done it all. That’s Drake; always looking out for the regular guys — both in his tunes and with Virginia Black. The two newest ads can be seen up top, and the original two, dropped a couple of weeks ago, are below.