Midnight SUPERSLIMEY A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Well that all developed quickly. Just hours after rumors began to circulate that a Young Thug and Future collaboration album was on the way, Thug took to Instagram to confirm the news and announce the album would be dropping in a matter of hours. Now, Super Slimey is here, as two of Atlanta’s hottest MCs finally link up for the album their fans have been begging for, for years.

Despite numerous collaborations in the past, and many studio sessions broadcast on social media, Thug and Future putting together an album was never a sure bet.

Especially with the random beef that has popped up between the two in the past, but with that all behind them here they are delivering an album without warning. Even if surprise albums might be a thing of the past, the combination of these two might be just enough to move the needle even without a proper promo cycle to help hype up the album.

Future has already had a massively successful year, dropping back-to-back No. 1 albums back in February with Future and HNDRXX, and Thug has had his own pair of releases with Beautiful Thugger Girls and the Young Martha LP with DJ Carnage. Going for the three-peat is daring, but Thug and Future just might do it by teaming up for their new album.

Stream Future and Young Thug’s Super Slimey below.