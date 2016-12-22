Shutterstock

If you’re on a date and you think things are going well because your suitor appears to be enjoying your company, guess again. Because you can always end up like this poor guy whose date dumped him by sending a text from the bathroom and then blocking his number right after. Cold-blooded savagery.

Twitter user Ronoo_, real name Ronald, shared one of the worst dates in millennial history with his followers and immediately went viral. Ronald says he met a woman off Twitter and they seemingly hit it off upon meeting. She smoked his weed and “got high off his supply” before she requested he take her to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. After Ronald paid for pricey movie tickets and ridiculously expensive snacks like a gentleman, the woman allegedly claimed she had to use the restroom and left. Too bad she never returned, instead sending Ronoo_ a savage text citing the vainest of reasons for bailing.