If you’re on a date and you think things are going well because your suitor appears to be enjoying your company, guess again. Because you can always end up like this poor guy whose date dumped him by sending a text from the bathroom and then blocking his number right after. Cold-blooded savagery.
Twitter user Ronoo_, real name Ronald, shared one of the worst dates in millennial history with his followers and immediately went viral. Ronald says he met a woman off Twitter and they seemingly hit it off upon meeting. She smoked his weed and “got high off his supply” before she requested he take her to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. After Ronald paid for pricey movie tickets and ridiculously expensive snacks like a gentleman, the woman allegedly claimed she had to use the restroom and left. Too bad she never returned, instead sending Ronoo_ a savage text citing the vainest of reasons for bailing.
Her text was shallow, not savage. And his response is rude and illiterate, so I’m thinking dumb, ugly, and high is no way to go through life.
Shallow and savage aren’t mutually exclusive duh.
Yeah, but in this case, it was a pleasant “it’s not you, it’s me, you’re a great guy, I’m just not attracted to you” thing and she bailed. Considering he went on a long rant calling her a bitch repeatedly, I think she made the right and not savage call.
Lol pleasant? You must be pretty high on his supply too sunny. She met the guy, smoked his stuff, got him to pay for her shit and then ghosted him while saying “you’re ugly, and I of course realized this the second I saw you, yet still used you and got you to spend your money on me before I bailed without a word” He didn’t necessarily need the twitter rant, but she’s definitely a bitch. That’s like that whole stigma that a girl will go out with a guy just because she’s hungry. Not to say that’s commonplace, but she’s not helping the image that’s for sure.
And to top it off he had to watch Rogue One.
Poor bastard.
1st mistake was not going dutch,
Stop being nice and go hard on these hoes,snoop gave you the blueprint years ago.
Karma is undefeated in these streets. Ol’ girl is gonna have to honor her actions but at the same time, my man should have just absorbed his L quietly and kept it pushing. We(men) have all gotten shitted on at SOME point in the game.
Stop thinking of women as a game and you’ll stop getting shit on and losing at it so much.
At least stay for the movie and then go home and block him. They both sound deplorable, though.
He’s not wrong. Alief bitches ain’t shit.
It’s called falling for the the honeypot. He should have known better.