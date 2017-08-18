Tidal

Jay-Z doesn’t give many interviews these days, so when he does decide to open up to a journalist for a long period of time, people take notice. Today, Tidal unveiled an extended, hour-long chat between Hov and Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson on the Rap Radar podcast. As many hoped, the hosts asked Jay about the status of his relationship with his long-time collaborator Kanye West after throwing a diss in his direction on the first song from 4:44, “Kill Jay-Z.” Hov didn’t hold back at all in his response.

“What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my wife and my kids into it,” Jay said. “Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times, he even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.”

That wasn’t by any means the end of his thoughts on the matter.

“You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues. And he knows crossed the line, he knows. And I know he knows. Cause we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we’ve had many. That’s just who we are. He’s an honest person and he’s wrong a lot of times. But, the point is — I was getting to a point where, ‘You got hurt by that.’ You can’t get diss somebody by saying you got hurt. That’s the softest diss of all-time. What are you talking about, you sucka ass n***a? You soft as sh*t! It’s not about a Kanye diss. I’m talking about me. When I say, “You dropped out of school, you lost your principals,” I’m not talking about Kanye. I’m talking about me. The whole thing.”

He closed out by saying, “Don’t talk about anyone’s kid on stage. Our children are already in this place where they’re affected by our celebrity. Don’t go and do something that’ll allow people to pit us against each other. Don’t do that.”

It would appear that Kanye’s thoughts during a concert in Sacramento on his Saint Pablo tour, when he pleaded with Jay to give him a call didn’t sit right with Hov one bit. “I’ve been sitting here to give ya’ll the truth,” Kanye said last year. “Jay-Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t calling me. Jay-Z, call me. Aye, bruh, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.”

All that’s left to be seen is if the two men can put the past behind them, or if Kanye plans on coming out guns blazing on his next project.