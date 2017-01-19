Damn @kanyewest couldn’t even get to perform at this friend @realDonaldTrump‘s inauguration b/c the event is “Traditionally American”. pic.twitter.com/wu3EezncR2 — Unstripped Voice (@UnstrippedVoice) January 18, 2017

Like it or not, Kanye West has declared his unequivocal support for Donald Trump by noting onstage that he would’ve voted for him, meeting with the President-Elect at Trump Tower, and tweeting out a signed copy of Trump’s Time cover. So why, as Trump’s camp repeatedly struggles to book any big name talent or A-Listers for the Inauguration festivities, haven’t they considered the most famous rapper alive as a performer?

Well, that answer could be find in the exact kind of rhetoric that made Kanye’s fanbase recoil when news of his support for Trump broke. During a CNN interview, one enterprising reporter Erin Burnett flat out asked Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, if Ye would be bringing any “Ultralight Beams” to the White House, and his answer was that the team hadn’t even asked him.