T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

Trump’s Camp Explains Why Kanye Wasn’t Asked To Perform At The Inauguration

#Kanye West
Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.19.17

Like it or not, Kanye West has declared his unequivocal support for Donald Trump by noting onstage that he would’ve voted for him, meeting with the President-Elect at Trump Tower, and tweeting out a signed copy of Trump’s Time cover. So why, as Trump’s camp repeatedly struggles to book any big name talent or A-Listers for the Inauguration festivities, haven’t they considered the most famous rapper alive as a performer?

Well, that answer could be find in the exact kind of rhetoric that made Kanye’s fanbase recoil when news of his support for Trump broke. During a CNN interview, one enterprising reporter Erin Burnett flat out asked Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, if Ye would be bringing any “Ultralight Beams” to the White House, and his answer was that the team hadn’t even asked him.

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSINAUGURATIONKanye Westtrump
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP