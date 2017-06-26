This past week, hip-hop lost one of the most honest and prolific storytellers of the past generation. It’s only right that one of the most honest and prolific storytellers of the current one paid tribute at the BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar, accepting the award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, honored the late Prodigy, one half of Mobb Deep, who passed this week due to complications related to his lifelong sickle cell condition. Kenny reiterated that the late, great Queens, NY rapper was a major influence on his early style and an inspiration for his continued evolution as an artist. Kendrick, who hit the stage earlier with Future, also saluted Chancte the Rapper during his speech. He beat out Chance for the award, but Chance cleaned up elsewhere, winning the 2017 Humanitarian Award.