Maybach Music Group / Atlantic

Meek Mill has spent the better part of two years working his way out of a loss. Following the success of his Dreams Worth More Than Money album, the MMG rapper spent time in tabloids, a punchline and more. While the world laughed at his expense, Meek continued pumping out quality street material. His 4/4 EP followed by Meekend Music followed the long-awaited DC4 mixtape. All of it however was a prelude to the Philadelphia rapper’s third full-length effect, the accurately titled Wins And Losses.

The 17-track effort from Meek features fellow Philly rhymer Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, The-Dream, Qyavo, Teyana Taylor and more. He’s kept it up by releasing a four part short-film based around the album as well as singles such as the Tony! Toni! Tone! sampling “Whatever You Need” with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, “Young Black America” featuring The-Dream and “Issues.” Like previous albums such as Dreams Worth More Than Money and Dreams and Nightmares, Meek’s need for high-energy production stands out all over Wins And Losses. Papamitrou, Streetrunner, DJ Mustard, Street Symphony, Wheezy, Maaly Raw, Dougie, and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.. all contribute.

Album number three for a rapper such as Meek comes at a crossroads. Similar to his MMG capo Rick Ross and “brother” Wale, Meek’s coming from the role of an underdog. He listened to the taunts from Drake’s “Back To Back” for motivation leading up to the album but has a much clearer idea for what “wins and losses” mean to him. “I just wanted to give people a real perspective of my life, what we call wins and what we call losses,” he told Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 earlier this year. “I lost my case, we lost Lil Snupe, Chino lost his brother. Where we come from, that’s a loss. When you talk L’s and W’s, you get an L, that mean you got life in jail. It’s critical, it ain’t what they talking about, so I wanted to give my perspective on it, let people know what I’ve been through.”

Hear Meek let the world in on what his mind’s been like for the past two years and change with Wins And Losses below. Purchase the album on iTunes.