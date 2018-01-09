Somebody Is Illegally Broadcasting NWA’s ‘F-ck Tha Police’ On Police Radio Frequencies

01.09.18

For obvious reasons, NWA’s “F-ck Tha Police” has become the definitive anti-law enforcement anthem of the past 30 years. Now, somebody has managed to infiltrate New Zealand police radio frequencies and abuse that access by broadcasting the song. Since officers need to keep a close ear on their radios, they’re being forced to listen to the song while on duty. Whoever is doing this has also broadcast a Rage Against The Machine cover of the song.

Although this story makes for a funny headline, Inspector Kelvin Lloyd spoke with the Otago Daily Times about the situation and said that this prank is actually “a risk to public safety”:

