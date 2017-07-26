Skrillex And Poo Bear’s Joyful ‘Would You Ever’ Video Might Make Dancing Skaters A Thing

07.26.17 26 mins ago

Watching Skrillex and Poo Bear’s “Would You Ever” video was actually pretty stressful for me, because I’ve never been coordinated enough to ride a skateboard, let alone do the sort of exuberant, amazingly choreographed sort of dancing the guy in the video does while riding the skateboard. I could feel my nonexistent core muscles burning.

Skrillex, who once went from the most hated man in dubstep to being Justin Bieber’s number one producer, and Poo Bear, Justin’s go-to hit songwriter and subject of a pretty cool documentary on the inner workings of the music industry, teamed up again for this perky dance number that will almost certainly find its way onto gym playlists on iPhones across the nation.

While this isn’t the first time Poo Bear has stepped in front of the mic himself, it’s a refreshing peek at the songwriter as artist, while still flexing the pen game that made him sought after by everyone from 112 to Usher to Latin American reggaeton artist J. Balvin. “Would you ever run away with me?” is still about as romantic as it gets, but Skrillex’s fast-paced, bouncy house-influenced beat pushes it out of the realm of sappy to outright joyful. Now, go find that iPhone, throw this on your “Workout Jams No. 5” list, and let’s all hit the gym — just make sure you bring a shirt.

Around The Web

TAGSPoo BearSKRILLEX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 24 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP