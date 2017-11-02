Getty Image

Snoop Dogg has released what appeared to be a Donald Trump-dissing alternate cover to his upcoming album Make America Crip Again, and it’s raising quite a ruckus with conservative types, like Fox News.

Snoop posted the cover — which pays homage to fellow Los Angeles gangsta rap veteran Ice Cube’s 1991 sophomore album Death Certificate — to Instagram then deleted it after a wave of backlash from Trump supporters in the media. The cover is a near-exact recreation of Cube’s classic cover, but for the toe tag on the corpse in the morgue, which now reads “Trump” instead of “Uncle Sam.”

Instagram

The rap elder statesman is no stranger to controversy; his music and persona have always pushed buttons, even back in 1992, when he released the police-threatening title track to the film Deep Cover — his first-ever appearance on record. Since then, he’s ruffled the feathers of the mainstream with his unfiltered worldview and relentless baiting of authority, both of which have only increased this year with the election of Donald Trump.

In March, he referenced a presidential assassination with a clown-faced stand-in of the sitting President in his music video for “Lavender.”

Priority Records

That incident prompted a response from the Tweeter-in-Chief, but the Doggfather was unimpressed and clearly refuses to back down from his anti-Trump position, much like his hip-hop compatriot Eminem.