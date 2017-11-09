Getty Image

Talib Kweli has been silenced by Twitter following an exchange with an alt-right Texan attorney. As an activist, Kweli has not been one to hold his tongue when speaking out against injustices, and because of that has frequently become a target for extreme right groups and figures. But after Jason Lee Van Dyke used violent and racist hate speech toward both Kweli and his supporters, Kweli posted his already public business address to his more than a million followers. For this reason, Twitter locked Kweli’s account and threatened to suspend him unless he removed the tweet.

Twitter

Twitter

Kweli’s team notes in a press relase that this follows a long line of seemingly bizarre standards, where people like Kweli, Rose McGowan, and Jemele Hill lose access to their account for speaking out against injustices, while often times it is the people using hatred and racism whose Twitter rights are being put first, even receiving the covetted Twitter verification checkmark.

In comments exclusive to Uproxx, Kweli points out the differences between McGowan’s and his own situation, as McGowan’s Twitter was locked when a private phone number was shared. “If you’re posting someone’s private information for the sake of harassment,” he says by phone, “then that’s a violation. I agree with that and think they are right to have that policy.”