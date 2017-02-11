T.I. Has A Lot To Say About Black People Supporting Trump

T.I. Proposes A Boycott Of MSG Until The Charles Oakley Lifetime Ban Is Lifted

#T.I.
Real Talk Writer
02.11.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have all spoken out in support, but T.I. wants people to do more than just saying a few kind words about Charles Oakley. The former New York Knick was arrested last Wednesday and charged with three counts of assault fo allegedly shoving a security guard. The Knicks claim Oakley was acting in an “abusive manner” and has slapped him with a lifetime ban from ever stepping foot inside Madison Square Garden again. As a result, T.I. wants people to boycott MSG until they do right by Oakley.

The Us or Else rapper said “If HE can’t go. WE ain’t goin!!!” in response to James Dolan imposing the lifetime ban on Oakley. T.I. made the comment on social media and was backed by some fans who chimed in with their two cents. “That’s what I’m sayin… boycott these @nyknicks games and get rid of the piece of [sh*t] owner @nba .. coming from a Knick fan since 85’,” a supporter said on Instagram. “You right, T.I. We must do more protest against company that f*ck over our people. Hit them in their pockets.”

Meanwhile, Knick fans were at the Garden Friday night, chanting, “Free Charles Oakley!” as the home team lost to the Nuggets, 131-123. #OakleyCurse? Probably not as it was the team’s fourth consecutive L. Two more losses and it’s officially a curse, though. Them’s the rules!

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#T.I.
TAGSCharles OakleyT.I.
Author Profile Picture
Occasionally leaves the house for milk.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP