BigXthaPlug may be one of rap’s hottest rising stars from the Lone Star State, but that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to step outside his comfort zone. With country music dominating America’s airwaves, charts, and playlists, the Dallas star tries his hand at the twangy genre with “All The Way,” backed up by country crooner Bailey Zimmerman. While Zimmerman provides the whiskey-washed chorus, BigX does what he does best, as they plead with a paramour not to toy with their hearts. “Don’t let me down easy, if you’re gonna leave me,” Bailey sings. “Baby, go and leave me all the way.”

Meanwhile, BigX brings his trademark grit to the verses, warning the lost lover, “If you say that you done, ain’t no take backs / Said you fell out of love and I hate that / But see me, I was stuck like a drug, really fiendin’ for love and somehow, I can’t shake back.”

Despite his gruff, street-ready rhymes and persona, BigX has proven that he’s unafraid to get emotional on tracks such as his most recent single “2AM.” His versatility is proving to be one of his greatest weapons, allowing him to appeal to a broader base than just hardcore rap fans. With this latest collaboration, he could well be expanding his reach yet again.

You can watch BigXthaPlug’s “All The Way” video with Bailey Zimmerman above.