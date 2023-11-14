All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. K-pop powerhouse group and Uproxx cover stars aespa returned to bring the heat on their new mini-album. Dua Lipa is ushering in her new era with a magical song. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Dua Lipa — “Houdini” After teasing fans for a few months about her new album, it might all have been part of Dua Lipa’s planned tricks, driven home by the fact that her new single is called “Houdini.” The video finds Lipa channeling her inner magician, as she moves through a kaleidoscopic world in the song’s music video. Stray Kids — “Lalalala” Stray Kids‘ “Lalalala” finds them grooving along and rocking out to the “rhythm of the world,” according to a Genius lyrical translation. It appears on the band’s new album, fittingly titled Rockstar (in English).

aespa — “Drama” aespa’s new mini-album is guided by the title track, “Drama,” which finds the girl group showing off their fierce side. “I bring all the drama,” they declare, with a music video that is just as sassy with its energy. Jonas Brothers — “Strong Enough” (feat. Bailey Zimmerman) The Jonas Brothers brought along country singer Bailey Zimmerman to deliver their uplifting and romantic new song, “Strong Enough.” “He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him,” the band shared about their collab in a statement.

David Guetta, Kim Petras — “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” David Guetta brought Kim Petras along for a new collab, “When We Were Young (The Logical Song).” It serves as a continuation of Guetta’s interpolation series, with this latest edition using Supertramp’s 1979 hit to transform into a modern club-ready take. The Kid Laroi — “Sorry” The Kid Laroi dropped his new album, The First Time, over the weekend. The record opens with “Sorry,” a vulnerable take about the musician struggling with fame at 19 — dealing with everything from fake friends to relationship drama, and how he always has to keep working.

PinkPantheress — “Blue” PinkPantheress put out her debut album, Heaven Knows, recently — with one of the highlights being “Blue.” The song blends the pop star’s signature electronic production sound, as the lyrics focus on someone who’s not in her life anymore. Gracie Abrams — “Cedar” Gracie Abrams contributed a new song, “Cedar,” for Apple TV+’s series, The Buccaneers. It finds her reeling through the emotions of a dishonest relationship. “You told me that you felt the same / When I told you how I needed space / But I think it was a lie / It was a lie,” she sings.