The Full List Of 2025 Grammy Award Winners

There was some chatter that the 67th Annual Grammy Awards would be postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, but ultimately, the show is going on as planned today, February 2. However, per a statement from Harvey Mason Jr. (Recording Academy CEO) and Tammy Hurt (the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees), this year’s ceremony has “a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.” Of course, beyond that valuable cause, the core mission is to honor the best and brightest in music — as long as the release came out from September 16, 2023 to August 30, 2024, this year’s eligibility window — by handing out some Grammys. There are so many winners to keep track of, so below, check out our list of this year’s nominees, with the winners for each category marked in bold. This post will be updated as the results are announced.

Record Of The Year The Beatles — “Now And Then”

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX — “360”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Album Of The Year André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song Of The Year Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight” Best New Artist Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance Beyoncé — “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX — “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Feat. Post Malone — “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — “Guess Feat. Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Feat. Taylor Swift — “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop Vocal Album Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department Best Dance/Electronic Recording Disclosure — “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet — “Loved”

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem — “Leavemealone”

Justice & Tame Impala — “Neverender”

Kaytranada Feat. Childish Gambino — “Witchy”

Best Dance Pop Recording Ariana Grande — “Yes, And?”

Billie Eilish — “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”

Charli XCX — “Von Dutch”

Madison Beer — “Make You Mine”

Troye Sivan — “Got Me Started” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Charli XCX — Brat

Four Tet — Three

Justice — Hyperdrama

Kaytranada — Timeless

Zedd — Telos

Best Remixed Recording Charli XCX — “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Feat. Addison Rae”

Doechii & Kaytranada Feat. JT — “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)”

Julian Marley & Antaeus — “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”

Shaboozey & David Guetta — “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)” Best Rock Performance The Beatles — “Now And Then”

The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day — “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles — “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent — “Broken Man”

Best Metal Performance Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne — “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest — “Crown Of Horns”

Knocked Loose Feat. Poppy — “Suffocate”

Metallica — “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox — “Cellar Door” Best Rock Song The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Idles — “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent — “Broken Man”

Best Rock Album The Black Crowes — Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC — Romance

Green Day — Saviors

Idles — Tangk

Jack White — No Name

Pearl Jam — Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds Best Alternative Music Performance Cage The Elephant — “Neon Pill”

Fontaines DC — “Starburster”

Kim Gordon — “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — “Song Of The Lake”

St. Vincent — “Flea”

Best Alternative Music Album Brittany Howard — What Now

Clairo — Charm

Kim Gordon — The Collective

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Wild God

St. Vincent — All Born Screaming Best R&B Performance Chris Brown — “Residuals”

Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko — “Guidance”

Muni Long — “Made for Me (Live On BET)”

SZA — “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance Kenyon Dixon — “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway Feat. Michael McDonald — “No Lie”

Lucky Daye — “That’s You”

Marsha Ambrosius — “Wet”

Muni Long — “Make Me Forget” Best R&B Song Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Kehlani — “After Hours”

Muni Long — “Ruined Me”

SZA — “Saturn”

Tems — “Burning”

Best Progressive R&B Album Avery*Sunshine — So Glad To Know You

Childish Gambino — Bando Stone And The New World

Durand Bernarr — En Route

Kehlani — Crash

NxWorries — Why Lawd? Best R&B Album Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway — Vantablack

Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Muni Long — Revenge

Usher — Coming Home

Best Rap Performance Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Feat. Posdnuos — “When The Sun Shines Again”

Doechii — “Nissan Altima”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us” Best Melodic Rap Performance Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey — “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd — “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Feat. Kehlani — “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto — “Big Mama”

Rapsody Feat. Erykah Badu — “3:AM”

Best Rap Song Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Rapsody & Hit-Boy — “Asteroids”

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign & Rich The Kid Feat. Playboi Carti — “Carnival” Best Rap Album Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole — Might Delete Later

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Malik Yusef — Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word

Omari Hardwick — Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba — Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say

Skillz — The Seven Number Ones

Tank And The Bangas — The Heart, The Mind, The Soul Best Jazz Performance The Baylor Project — “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Juno”

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Feat. Troy Roberts — “Little Fears”

Lakecia Benjamin Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield — “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)”

Samara Joy Feat. Sullivan Fortner — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”

Best Jazz Vocal Album Catherine Russell & Sean Mason — My Ideal

Christie Dashiell — Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner — Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding — Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy — A Joyful Holiday Best Jazz Instrumental Album Ambrose Akinmusire — Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Remembrance

Kenny Barron — Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner — Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra — And So It Goes

Dan Pugach — Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley Feat. Frankfurt Radio Big Band — Returning To Forever

Miguel Zenón — Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band — Walk A Mile In My Shoe Best Latin Jazz Album Donald Vega Feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias — Time And Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba — Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola — El Trio: Live In Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito — Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis — Cubop Lives!

Best Alternative Jazz Album Arooj Aftab — Night Reign

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold — Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello — No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper — Code Derivation Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Aaron Lazar — Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée — À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter — Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive — Good Together

Norah Jones — Visions

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Béla Fleck — Rhapsody In Blue

Bill Frisell — Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage — Speak To Me

Mark Guiliana — Mark

Taylor Eigsti — Plot Armor Best Musical Theater Album Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance Beyoncé — “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton — “It Takes A Woman”

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Best Country Duo/Group Performance Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus — “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne — “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay — “Bigger Houses”

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan — “Cowboys Cry Too”

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Best Country Song Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Best Country Album Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton — Higher

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

Best American Roots Performance The Fabulous Thunderbirds Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood — “Nothing In Rambling”

Rhiannon Giddens — “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”

Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell — “Lighthouse” Best Americana Performance Beyoncé — “Ya Ya”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves — “Don’t Do Me Good”

Madison Cunningham — “Subtitles”

Sarah Jarosz — “Runaway Train”

Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming”

Best American Roots Song Aoife O’Donovan — “All My Friends”

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple — “All In Good Time”

Mark Knopfler — “Ahead Of The Game”

Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming” Best Americana Album Charley Crockett — $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz — Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell — Trail Of Flowers

T Bone Burnett — The Other Side

Waxahatchee — Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album Billy Strings — Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes — I Built A World

Dan Tyminski — Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman

The Del McCoury Band — Songs Of Love And Life

Sister Sadie — No Fear

Tony Trischka — Earl Jam Best Traditional Blues Album Cedric Burnside — Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds — Struck Down

Little Feat — Sam’s Place

Sue Foley — One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal — Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album Antonio Vergara — The Fury

Joe Bonamassa — Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster — Mileage

Shemekia Copeland — Blame It On Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour — Friendlytown Best Folk Album Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan — All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Woodland

Madi Diaz — Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album Big Chief Monk Feat. J’wan Boudreaux — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe’a — Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Feat. Trombone Shorty — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble — Stories From The Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul — 25 Back To My Roots Best Gospel Performance/Song Doe — “Holy Hands”

Melvin Crispell III — “Yesterday”

Ricky Dillard — “Hold On (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr — “One Hallelujah”

Yolanda Adams — “Church Doors”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Feat. CeCe Winans — “Holy Forever (Live)”

CeCe Winans — “That’s My King”

Elevation Worship Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — “Praise”

Honor & Glory & Disciple — “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Feat. Chandler Moore — “In The Name Of Jesus”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “In The Room” Best Gospel Album CeCe Winans — More Than This

Karen Clark Sheard — Still Karen

Kirk Franklin — Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III — Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard — Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Brandon Lake — Coat Of Many Colors

Doe — Heart Of A Human

Elevation Worship — When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank — Child Of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete Best Roots Gospel Album Authentic Unlimited — The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry — Church

The Harlem Gospel Travelers — Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin — The Gospel According To Mark

The Nelons — Loving You

Best Latin Pop Album Anitta — Funk Generation

Kali Uchis — Orquídeas

Kany García — García

Luis Fonsi — El Viaje

Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Best Música Urbana Album Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

Feid — Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin — Rayo

Residente — Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko — Att.

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Cimafunk — Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar — Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte — Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso — Grasa

Rawayana — ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) Carín León — Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis — Diamantes

Jessi Uribe — De Lejitos

Peso Pluma — Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 — Radio Güira

Kiki Valera — Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony — Muevense

Sheila E. — Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar — Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional) Best Global Music Performance Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir — “Sunlight To My Soul”

Arooj Aftab — “Raat Ki Rani”

Jacob Collier Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal — “A Rock Somewhere”

Masa Takumi Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung — “Kashira”

Rocky Dawuni — “Rise”

Sheila E. Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar — “Bemba Colorá”

Best African Music Performance Asake & Wizkid — “MMS”

Burna Boy — “Higher”

Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Yemi Alade — “Tomorrow” Best Global Music Album Antonio Rey — Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado — Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Alkebulan II

Rema — Heis

Tems — Born In The Wild

Best Reggae Album Collie Buddz — Take It Easy

Shenseea — Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists — Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel — Party With Me

The Wailers — Evolution Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album Anoushka Shankar — Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding — Visions Of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria — Warriors Of Light

Ricky Kej — Break Of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon — Triveni

Best Children’s Music Album Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids — World Wide Playdate

John Legend — My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band — ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats — Creciendo

Rock for Children — Solid Rock Revival Best Comedy Album Dave Chappelle — The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan — The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser — Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais — Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording Barbra Streisand — My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton — Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones

George Clinton — …And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter — Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists — All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper — Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists — The Color Purple

Various Artists — Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists — Saltburn

Various Artists — Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) Kris Bowers — The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer — Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman — American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross — Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media Bear McCreary — God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II — Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips — Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media Barbra Streisand — “Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste — “It Never Went Away” (From The Netflix Documentary American Symphony)

Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake — “Better Place” (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo — “Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes) Best Music Video ASAP Rocky — “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX — “360”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Music Film Jon Batiste — American Symphony

June Carter Cash — June

Run-DMC — Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt — Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists — The Greatest Night In Pop Best Recording Package The Avett Brothers — The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX — Brat

iWhoiWhoo — Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease

Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers — Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green — Baker Hotel

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package Alpha Wolf — Half Living Things

John Lennon — Mind Games

Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)

Nirvana — In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker — Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men — We Blame Chicago Best Album Notes Alice Coltrane — The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras — After Midnight

John Culshaw — John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer — The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial

Various Artists — SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial

Paul Robeson — Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía — Pepito y Paquito

Prince & The New Power Generation — Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews — The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition) Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Charlotte Day Wilson — Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well

Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Peter Gabriel — I/O

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Willow — Empathogen

Best Engineered Album, Classical Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck — Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — Clear Voices In The Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble — Timo Andres: The Blind Banister Producer Of The Year, Classical Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Best Immersive Audio Album Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen — Pax

Peter Gabriel — I/O (In-Side Mix)

Ray Charles & Various Artists — Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music — Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies — Henning Sommerro: Borders Best Instrumental Composition Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman — “Strands”

André 3000 — “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album but This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Remembrance”

Christopher Zuar Orchestra — “Communion”

Shelly Berg — “At Last”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella Béla Fleck — “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)”

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy — “Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)”

Jacob Collier Feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly — “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Säje — “Silent Night”

Scott Hoying Feat. Säje & Tonality — “Rose Without The Thorns” Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals Cody Fry Feat. Sleeping At Last — “The Sound Of Silence”

John Legend — “Always Come Back”

Säje Feat. Regina Carter — “Alma”

Willow — “Big Feelings”

The 8-Bit Big Band Feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher — “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)”

Best Orchestral Performance Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta — “Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony In C Major”

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony — “Stravinsky: The Firebird”

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — “Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop — “John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance”

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra — “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen” Best Opera Recording Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Lyric Opera Of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz — Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Puts: The Hours

San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony — Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Best Choral Performance Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell — “Handel: Israel In Egypt, HWV 54”

The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY — “Sheehan: Akathist”

The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz — “Ochre”

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — “Clear Voices In The Dark”

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan — “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad” Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion — “Rectangles And Circumstance”

JACK Quartet — “John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles”

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone — “Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales”

Miró Quartet — “Home”

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax — “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97 “Archduke””

Best Classical Instrumental Solo Andy Akiho — “Akiho: Longing”

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra — “Perry: Concerto for Violin And Orchestra”

Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance — “Entourer”

Seth Parker Woods — “Eastman The Holy Presence Of Joan d’Arc”

Víkingur Ólafsson — “J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations” Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Fotina Naumenko — Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev — Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Karen Slack & Michelle Cann — Beyond The Years

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings — A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King — Show Me The Way