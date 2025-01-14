Since The Beyoncé Bowl, fans have eagerly been awaking the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s next moves. Today (January 14), Beyoncé was scheduled to make an announcement regarding what’s next for her as teased in a cryptic promotional video. However, in a message upload onto her Instagram page (viewable here), Beyoncé revealed that the wait will continue on.

Out of respect for everyone effected by the wildfires across Los Angeles County, Beyoncé decided to nix the heavily theorized announcement.

On January 12, Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation revealed it made a $2.5 million donation toward LA Fires relief efforts, writing: “Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

Read Beyoncé’s full statement regarding her delayed announcement below.