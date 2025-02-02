The Beyhive is buzzing yet again. Today (February 2), in the wee hours of the morning, Beyoncé decided to cause a tizzy by making her highly-anticipated announcement. Despite the well though out theories floating around, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer isn’t moving on to Act III of her Renaissance album series.

Over on Instagram, Beyoncé shared the first teaser

(viewable here) for her forthcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. Since the controversial project’s release, supporters wondered if Beyoncé would hit the road to support the body of work. Well, that speculation has officially been validated.

In the clip, a neon sign with the words “Cowboy Carter Tour” dangles above the road before it suddenly ends. Although Beyoncé has not yet revealed the tour’s schedule, supporters believe the rodeo is coming this summer considering a clue Bey provided in the Renaissance film.

Back on January 14, despite Beyoncé postponing the announcement (out of respect for the Los Angeles County wildfires), a few dates leaked online, which allowed fans to start saving for the show.

With Beyoncé Cowboy Carter album nominated for several Grammy awards, depending on how the ceremony turns out she could generously pull the turn on a date reveal later tonight. For now, the Beyhive is going to have to hold their horse until Beyoncé pulls the trigger.