After years of resistance, Dolly Parton was officially inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022. However, the “If You Hadn’t Been There” singer’s love for country music is unwavering.

A special treat for fans, an intense look back Parton’s meteoric rise within the genre is on display in Nashville, Tennessee. Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, an exhibit hosted at the Country Music Hall Of Fame will give visitors an intimate look into Parton’s professional and personal life.

On the exhibit is described as: “[A] focus on turning points in Parton’s life and career through the decades, where she overcame obstacles and ignored naysayers to become one of the most beloved and widely recognized celebrities across the world.”

Michael McCall, the museum’s associate director of editorial and exhibit co-curator, gushed about the curation. “People just think it was easy for [Dolly] — that she’s so talented and so charismatic,” he said. “But she had to fight every single step of the way against somebody who told her not to do that.”

A few notable pieces of artifacts featured in the exhibit in the original pencil-written lyrics to “Jolene,” the portable cassette recorder that Parton used to first record “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,”; wardrobe from 1980 film 9 To 5, and more.

The Country Music Hall Of Fame’s Dolly Parton: Journey Of A Seeker exhibit will be displayed through September 2026. Find more information here.