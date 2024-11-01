dolly parton
Dolly Parton Is Happy To Be The Namesake Of Dolly, The Famous Cloned Sheep Named In Honor Of Her Breasts

Maybe the most famous sheep ever is Dolly, who was born as a result of cloning and was exceptionally well-known in the late ’90s until her death in 2003. As for the name, Dr. Ian Wilmut, one of the doctors behind the cloning, once explained, “Dolly is derived from a mammary gland cell and we couldn’t think of a more impressive pair of glands than Dolly Parton’s.”

It turns out Parton is flattered by the whole situation.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Parton was asked how she reacted to the news back in the day, and she said:

I was flattered. You know, when the scientists cloned Dolly the sheep, they used the mammary glands. That’s what they call them … glands … the boobs. They said, ‘Oh, we have this sheep, Dolly…’ Everybody always played up to these [points to her chest], so that’s why we had Dolly the sheep. I was sorry when she died, though I don’t want be cloned myself. I want to get on out of here when I can. We already get a lot of Dolly lookalikes, a lot of Dolly drag queens. I can just send them down to the store instead of me.

She also spoke about her future in music, saying, “Oh, my Lord, I can’t retire. I always say I’ve dreamed myself into a corner. I’ve got to keep all those dreams alive. Every dream spins off into some something else. It’s misinformation when I said I was not touring any more. I still do shows — I just don’t go on the full-blown tours where I go overseas for weeks. I’m older, my husband’s older, and I want to be with him more. So, no. I couldn’t retire if I wanted to. And I don’t want to.”

Find the full interview here.

