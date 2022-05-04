This morning, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced its class of 2022 inductees, which features Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, and, perhaps most notably given her recent history, Dolly Parton; After she was named a nominee, she rejected the nomination, saying she didn’t feel she had “earned that right.”

Sure enough, she did indeed get voted in the Hall Of Fame and now she’s offered a reaction, writing on social media, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly.”

This echoes what Parton recently said about how she’d respond to being voted in: “Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I would just say thanks and I would accept it because the fans vote. But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

