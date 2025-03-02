Ingrid Andress is officially a comeback kid. On Friday, February 28, the “Wishful Drinking” singer returned from her extended hiatus with a chip on her shoulder.

Instead of releasing a new introspective song, Andress decided to face the reason for her absence head-on. During the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild game, Ingrid Andress hit the ice to delivering her redeeming rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” (viewable here), and that she did.

Although Andress’ recent performance did not include all the vocal bells and whistles, in comparison to her 2024 Home Run Derby version it is a drastic improvement.

Overwhelming Andress’ initial national anthem cover was considered to be one of the worst renditions (not to comedian Roseanne Barr and fellow singer Fergie).

Shortly after the backlash, Andress released a statement apologizing for her performance. She then revealed that her feel short of expectation due to being under the influence of alcohol. But the silver lining was that as a result of the embarrassing moment Andress decided to seek professional treatment.

“I’m not gonna bullsh*t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”

In the comment section of Ingrid Andress’ latest performance fans have been extremely gracious showering her with words of encouragement and welcoming wishes.