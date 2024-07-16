Four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem during Monday’s Home Run Derby as part of MLB’s All-Star festivites. It couldn’t have gone much worse. Her “trainwreck” performance was an instant contender for one of the worst renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” of all-time.

On Tuesday, she explained what happened.

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.” She signed the note, “xo, Ingrid.”

You can read the Instagram post below.

Earlier in the day, before her viral performance, Andress sent out an email to her fans to announce a new song, “Colorado 9.” In the message, she made reference to having “to part ways with some people who’ve helped me make a name for myself. It sent me into what country American call ‘depression,’ but I’m not a doctor. It was the lowest point I‘ve even been.” The single is scheduled to come out later this month.