The start of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities arrived on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where eight of the league’s best hitters were set to compete in the Home Run Derby.

However, before the Derby could begin, they had Ingrid Andress sing the national anthem and, well, it did not go well.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

There are bad anthems and then there are anthems that get remembered forever for how bad they are. This, unfortunately for Andress, likely falls into the latter category alongside infamous renditions by Fergie, Carl Lewis, Roseanne Barr, and others who have either butchered or taken significant artistic liberties with the anthem. It’s not abundantly clear what happened here to cause things to go this badly, but people in attendance and watching on TV were completely dumbfounded, with many wondering if this was all some elaborate prank.

did we just get pranked. pic.twitter.com/Dz8WKEAsed — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) July 16, 2024

Bro I thought we were being punked during that National Anthem… #HRDerby — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 16, 2024

this anthem is a cry for help — Stephen (@b_outliers) July 16, 2024

when she tried to hit that first high note pic.twitter.com/8UpQD8oGMI — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) July 16, 2024

I really hope there was some kind of a technical malfunction — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) July 16, 2024

Folks also immediately compared it to some of those disastrous sports anthems of the past, with the Fergie anthem the most recent example, as Draymond Green cracking during her All-Star rendition being an all-timer. For the Andress anthem, Alex Bohm starred in the Draymond role as he couldn’t hold back a confused smirk while things spiraled downhill.

Alec Bohm 😂 pic.twitter.com/CGFuDVVZc7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 16, 2024

https://twitter.com/BrianMFloyd/status/1813003838271455604