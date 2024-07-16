ingrid andress
The Home Run Derby National Anthem Was Such A Trainwreck It Had People Wondering If It Was A Prank

The start of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities arrived on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where eight of the league’s best hitters were set to compete in the Home Run Derby.

However, before the Derby could begin, they had Ingrid Andress sing the national anthem and, well, it did not go well.

There are bad anthems and then there are anthems that get remembered forever for how bad they are. This, unfortunately for Andress, likely falls into the latter category alongside infamous renditions by Fergie, Carl Lewis, Roseanne Barr, and others who have either butchered or taken significant artistic liberties with the anthem. It’s not abundantly clear what happened here to cause things to go this badly, but people in attendance and watching on TV were completely dumbfounded, with many wondering if this was all some elaborate prank.

Folks also immediately compared it to some of those disastrous sports anthems of the past, with the Fergie anthem the most recent example, as Draymond Green cracking during her All-Star rendition being an all-timer. For the Andress anthem, Alex Bohm starred in the Draymond role as he couldn’t hold back a confused smirk while things spiraled downhill.

https://twitter.com/BrianMFloyd/status/1813003838271455604

