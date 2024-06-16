After 7 seasons, Katy Perry decided to step away from the judge’s table over at American Idol. As of the show’s final episode on May 20, the “Firework” singer’s replacement hasn’t been revealed.

But it looks like another pop star placed their bid behind-the-scenes. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Meghan Trainor jokingly admitted to begging producers for Perry’s slot.

“I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job,” she said. “I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world, who don’t really have like the full say, but I’ve begged. I have begged for this job. I haven’t heard any updates, so check my emails!”

Trainor served as a judge on several other reality music competition shows, including The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2018 and The Voice UK in 2020. So this isn’t foreign territory to her. Still, Trainor went on to stress why American Idol is her dream gig.

“I want to drive to work [at] American Idol, and then drive home,” she said. “I love watching superstars go from they just auditioned to [becoming singers]. I love being part of that process. I just get way too attached. It’s my favorite show, I’ve watched it since I was a child.”

The word is out. Now, the casting ball is in the hands of American Idol‘s production team.