Jelly Roll Reveals How He’s Lost Over 100 Pounds This Year

How did Jason Bradley DeFord get the name he uses professionally, Jelly Roll? “My mother named me that whenever I was a little chubby kid,” the “I Am Not Okay” singer once explained on The Bobby Bones Show. “Been fat my whole life. I spent the next 30 years trying to grow into the name, I think I’ve done it. I obviously look the part.”

That’s beginning to change, however.

Jelly Roll has lost over 100 pounds this year alone, including 60 to 70 pounds since his Beautifully Broken Tour kicked off in August. “The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years,” he shared to People. “I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way.”

He continued, “It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day… I hope I continue to lose this weight.”

Next year, Jelly Roll is hitting the road with Post Malone on The Big Ass Stadium Tour. You can see the dates here.