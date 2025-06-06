Jessie Murph has a knack for melding classic and contemporary influences, which she has made clear so far during the rollout of her upcoming album Sex Hysteria. The project is due next month, but today (June 6), she shared another example of that with a new single, “Touch Me Like A Gangster.”

On the song, Murph makes it clear that she’s looking for somebody to take charge in the bedroom as she sings:

“I like whips and chains, I like being tied to things, babe

I like some pain, turn me upside down on swings, baby

I’d like to know, how far you gon’ go?

How far we gon’ go? Oh, uh

I’ll tell you this, my love

I do not give a f*ck

I want you on your worst behavior

Touch me like a gangster

Rock me, baby boy, give it hell

This bed ain’t gon’ break itself.”

A press release previously noted the album sees Murph “opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.” It also indicates that on the project, she “reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep.”

Listen to “Touch Me Like A Gangster” above.

Sex Hysteria is out 7/18 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.