Recent Sparkling Sessions headliner Jessie Murph is on fire right now, and things are set to heat up even further as the summer rolls on: Today (June 3), Murph announced Sex Hysteria, a new album set for release on July 18.

A tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, but a press release notes the upcoming single “Touch Me Like A Gangster,” set for release on June 6, will be included, as well as recent releases “Blue Strips” and “Gucci Mane.”

The release also notes the project sees Murph “opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.” It also notes that on the album, she “reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep.”

Check out the album trailer above and Murph’s upcoming tour dates below.