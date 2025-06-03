Recent Sparkling Sessions headliner Jessie Murph is on fire right now, and things are set to heat up even further as the summer rolls on: Today (June 3), Murph announced Sex Hysteria, a new album set for release on July 18.
A tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, but a press release notes the upcoming single “Touch Me Like A Gangster,” set for release on June 6, will be included, as well as recent releases “Blue Strips” and “Gucci Mane.”
The release also notes the project sees Murph “opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.” It also notes that on the album, she “reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep.”
Jessie Murph’s Sex Hysteria Album Cover Artwork
Jessie Murph’s 2025 Tour Dates: Worldwide Hysteria Tour
07/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
07/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theatre
08/01 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
08/02 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/07 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Ampitheater at Waterworks Park
08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/09 — Oshkosh, WI @ Crossroads 41
08/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitehatre
08/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors)
08/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 — Washington DC @ Anthem
08/28 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
09/05 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s
09/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Coke Amphitheater
09/08 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/09 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
09/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
09/19 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
09/24 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
09/26 — San Fransisco, CA @ Fox Theater
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
10/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/10 — Brussels, BE @ AB
10/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
10/13 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/16 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/17 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
10/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10/22 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/24 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse
10/26 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
11/12 — Perth, AU @ Metropolis Fremantle
11/15 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
11/18 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/20 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
11/22 — Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall
Sex Hysteria is out 7/18 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.