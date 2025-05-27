Rising star Jessie Murph has been making an impact in recent months, with her revenge anthem “Blue Strips” getting a raucous remix featuring unbothered queen Sexyy Red. Today, they released a suitably hedonistic video for the unapologetic single, going from setting off fireworks in a parking lot to doing body shots with the dancers at a gentlemen’s club. Along the way, there’s twerking in a limo, raiding the local five-and-dime for party supplies, and street racing with bikers on the streets of Nashville.

Murph’s genre-blending rise to stardom started when the singer was just a teen, but has kicked into high gear over the past year, thanks in part to her experimentations with hip-hop through both collabs with rappers like BigXThaPlug and her own rap-referencing singles like “Gucci Mane.” Sharing the stage with Jelly Roll at Stagecoach Festival as a surprise guest certainly didn’t hurt, and her Worldwide Hysteria Tour is rapidly cementing her status as one of the names to watch in country music as the genre surges back onto the pop charts. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red is doing some high-profile collaborating of her own, linking up with Tommy Richman, Bruno Mars, and Snoop Dogg.

Watch Jessie Murph and Sexyy Red turn up in their hedonistic ‘Blue Strips’ video above.