So far, Sphere has leaned towards booking rock acts: U2, Dead & Company, Phish, etc. But beginning in May, Kenny Chesney will become the first country artist to headline the Las Vegas venue.

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in,” Chesney said in a statement. “Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

He continued, “When we started talking, I flew to Vegas with my key tour team. We stood on the floor as they ran the film of U2’s show and we were completely consumed. We could see the band, but it was so much more than that. It almost took what they were doing and multiplied it by another dimension. Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do. Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins.”

Tickets for the residency go on sale on Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. PT, although fans can get early access to tickets ahead of the general on-sale on through Vibee. You can find more information here, and the full dates below.