While the holiday hasn’t arrived just yet, Morgan Wallen’s recent appearance Saturday Night Live was filled with Easter eggs. With chattering about the “I Had Some Help” singer walking off the late night show’s set during its closing credits buzzing online, users are combing through the full episode for clues.

Although the reason for the swift action can not yet be found, fans stumbled across something more valuable. Yesterday (March 29), during Morgan Wallen’s performance of “Just In Case” he subtly revealed a part of the I’m The Problem tracklist.

On the prop television set behind him on stage, Wallen flashed 10 track titles set to appear on I’m The Problem. He even confirmed two new collaborations would make its way onto the album but Wallen did not name names. Those songs include “I Got Better,” “What I Want” with a special guest, “Skoal, Chevy, And Browning,” “Where’d That Girl Go,” “Genesis,” “Number 3 and Number 7” with a special guest, “Come Back As A Redneck” with a special guest, “LA Night,” and “Miami.” Wallen teased track 10’s name but due to the positioning of the SNL cameras the title could not be seen.

Earlier in the evening, Wallen delivered an assured set of the forthcoming project’s title track (view here).

Watch Morgan Wallen’s performance of “Just In Case” on Saturday Night Live above. View the partial tracklist and artwork for I’m The Problem below.