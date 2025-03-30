If there’s one thing Morgan Wallen will never lack, it is gall. After a five-year hiatus (wrapped in controversy), the “I Had Some Help” singer returned to Saturday Night Live.

With his studio album, I’m The Problem, expected to hit streaming platforms on May 16, Morgan Wallen treated the studio audience to a performance of its title track. Backed by his robust band, Wallen’s set of “I’m The Problem” felt like an impromptu romantic counseling session.

As he sang, “You say I’ll never change / I’m just a go around town with some gasoline / Just tryin’ to bum a flame / Gonna burn the whole place down / And how do you explain / Ever fallin’ in love with a guy like me in the first place? / Then turn around say that I’m the worst thing / I guess I’m the problem / And you’re Miss Never Do No Wrong / If I’m so awful / Then why’d you stick around this long,” you couldn’t help but feel the uncomfortable reminder to brush up on your self-accountability.

Ironically, Wallen could’ve used a dose of that later in the evening. As the closing credits were rolling, Wallen abruptly walked off the set of SNL. In a message posted on Instagram, Wallen suggested that he did so intentionally. So, it appears Wallen is just living up to his lyrics.

Watch Morgan Wallen’s full Saturday Night Live performance of “I’m The Problem” above.

I’m The Problem is out 5/16 via Big Loud Records/Mercury Records. Find more information here.