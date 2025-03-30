Yesterday (March 29), Saturday Night Live returned with an all new episode. Although newly awarded Oscar winner and Anora actress Mikey Madison was the featured host, all viewers online are talking about is Morgan Wallen.

With his album, I’m The Problem, slated to be released soon, and it’s supporting tour set to kick off, Wallen served as the evening’s musical guest. While his two live performances met the mark, during SNL‘s closing credits, Morgan Wallen seemed to have forgotten his manners. As the Madison, SNL cast and crew waved goodbye to viewers at home, Wallen abruptly exited the set (viewable here).

Initially, viewers gave Wallen the benefit of the doubt claiming that he might’ve thought the show had wrapped. However, over on Instagram Wallen seeming confirmed that his quick departure was in fact intentional.

“Get me to God’s country,” he wrote posting a photo of his a jet ready for departure.

Wallen does not have the best relationship with producers of SNL. Back in October 2020, Wallen’s invitation to perform on SNL was rescinded. The show cited a party-filled trip to Alabama where he was spotted with a mask and interacting with multiple women. His disregard for COVID-19 protocols forced SNL to pull the plug to ensure the safety of its team.

However, months later, Wallen was invited back which hinted the professional relationship had been repaired. But Wallen’s latest actions suggest that this is not the case.