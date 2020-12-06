Morgan Wallen was set to make his debut on Saturday Night Live back in October, but a careless decision from the country singer caused him to lose that slot because he violated NBC’s coronavirus protocols. A news report from Tuscaloosa, AL showed Wallen at a maskless party in Alabama and videos on Instagram and TikTok found the singer drinking and making out with maskless partygoers after a Crimson Tide football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It resulted in him getting dropped and replaced by Jack White for the October 10 episode. Less than two months later, Wallen made his return to the SNL stage, but not without addressing the party in a skit.

Joined by Jason Bateman and Bowen Yang, Morgan Wallen takes viewers back to the October “party.” The singer is first met by Bateman, who arrived via time machine and plays Wallen from one month in the future. A few minutes later, Yang steps out of the time machine and announces that he is also Wallen, but from two months in the future. Both of the future Wallens warn the country singer of the repercussions he should expect as a result of his attendance at the party, but Bateman and Yang end up ignoring their own warnings and quickly seek out some drinks to enjoy the rest of the night. Luckily, present-day Wallen sees the wrong in his actions and opts to turn the situation into a song of reconciliation.

“It’s hard to focus on the future/When the present’s full of girls/But if all you do is kiss all day, you’ll miss out on the world,” he sings. “So let’s all raise a glass up/And I thank you in advance/For giving this poor Southern boy a second yankee chance.”

In addition to the skit, Wallen also performed “7 Summers” and “Still Goin Down,” which will both appear on his upcoming 2021 album, Dangerous: The Double Album.

You can watch the skit and his performances in the videos above.

Dangerous: The Double Album is out 1/8. Pre-order it here.